Saints Row: The Third Remastered Is Free on Epic Games Store

In celebration of the new Saints Row reboot video game being announced at Gamescom this week, the Epic Games Store has made Saints Row: The Third Remastered available for free to anyone that wants to pick it up for a limited time. This is notably a relatively quick turnaround for an Epic Games Store freebie as Saints Row: The Third Remastered only launched back in May. Then again, the Saints Row reboot video game, due to release on February 25, 2022, is an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC, so that could always have something to do with it.

All of the usual caveats for free video games via the Epic Games Store apply for Saints Row: The Third Remastered. It is only available to claim for a limited time with it set to rotate out of the free games slot early on September 2nd. Also, in order to claim at all, folks will need to have an Epic Games Store account, and given that it is tied to the Epic Games Store, it is only available on the PC, of course. Once claimed, it will be added to players' libraries on the digital distribution platform for good and be available to download and play like any other video game on it.

To celebrate the announce of the rebooted Saints Row franchise, we're giving away the classic Saints Row: The Third, totally FREE! What're you waiting for?! https://t.co/JBhhbd2SvI pic.twitter.com/erOF61aKKd — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) August 25, 2021

As noted above, Saints Row: The Third Remastered is currently available to claim for free via the Epic Games Store and is set to rotate out early on September 2nd. The other video game that will be available as part of the same rotation for the week is Automachef. As for the upcoming Saints Row reboot, the title is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on February 25, 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Saints Row franchise right here.

