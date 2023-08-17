Epic Games Store Reveals Next Freebie After Giving Away 2 Games

Epic Games Store users now have two more games to download as of this week with Epic Games making Black Book and Dodo Peak free for everyone who has an account, but if you keep up with the weekly reveals and leaks, you may have already known those were coming after last week's free games were distributed. With these two games now available for free, we also know what's coming next week. Epic Games will give away Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak starting on August 24th, an RTS from Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing that'll be free for a full week before the next game in the cycle is given away.

The three games couldn't be more different from one another with next week's Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak game an RTS, Dodo Peak a callback to older arcade games, and Black Book a darker RPG. The three games would collectively cost about $85 if you bought them all at once (Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak isn't for sale on the Epic Games Store yet but costs $50 on Steam), so not a bad deal at all if you're one looking for value.

More info on both of the two games available for free this week can be found below alongside details on the upcoming Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak.

Black Book (Available Now)

"A fusion of card-based RPGs and Adventure games, 'Black Book' is a haunting tale of a young sorceress, who gave her life to serve the dark forces. Dive into the cold, yet alluring world of Slavic folktales – and uncover the secrets that hide in the darkness."

Dodo Peak (Available Now)

"Play as a dodo bird to find and rescue your lost babies from a series of dangerous peaks. Maneuver them home while avoiding obstacles and enemies! Dodo Peak is a throwback to the classic arcade platformers of the past with a modern twist. Collect coins, dodge sneaky snakes, avoid malevolent monkeys, grab power-ups for extra speed or super strength, and strive for the best time across a stunning variety of handcrafted islands. Unlock new, faster dodos to tackle even harder levels. As your pack grows, so does the challenge in bringing them home!"

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak (Available Aug. 24th)

"Crafted by Blackbird Interactive, a studio founded by veterans of Homeworld and Company of Heroes. Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak takes players to the deserts of Kharak where danger lurks over every dune. Assemble your fleet and lead them to victory on the shifting sands of Kharak in this compelling strategy game."