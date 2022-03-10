Epic Games Store Makes Highly-Rated Game Free for Limited Time

Epic Games via the Epic Games Store has made a highly-rated game completely free for a limited time. As it does every Thursday, Epic Games Store has replaced last week’s free game with a new freebie. Sometimes this freebie is comprised of more than one game, but not this week. What this week does have to offer is Cities: Skylines. The popular city-builder is free until next Thursday when it will be replaced with In Sound Mind.

The former debuted back in 2015 via Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive. A city-building game, it’s held as the current standard in the genre. As of 2019, it’s sold over 6 million copies, boasts an 85 on Metacritic, and a “Very Positive” Steam User Review Rating, with 93 percent of 139,750 users reviewing the game positively.

As for next week’s free game, In Sound Mind, it’s not as popular. A 2021 game from We Create Stuff and Modus Games, it has not sold millions of copies and only has a 75 on Metacritic. However, the game actually has a higher Steam rating, with an “Overwhelmingly Positive” User Review Rating thanks to 95 percent of 803 reviews reviewing the game positively.

Below, you can read more about both games and check out a trailer for both games:

Cities: Skylines: “Cities: Skylines is a modern take on the classic city simulation. The game introduces new game play elements to realize the thrill and hardships of creating and maintaining a real city whilst expanding on some well-established tropes of the city building experience. You’re only limited by your imagination, so take control and reach for the sky!”

In Sound Mind: “In Sound Mind is an imaginative first-person psychological horror with frenetic puzzles, unique boss fights, and original music by The Living Tombstone. Journey within the inner workings of the one place you can’t seem to escape-your own mind.

As always, there are no strings attached to these free games other than that they require an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing. Once claimed, they are added to your library and are yours to keep forever.

For more coverage on all things PC gaming — including not just all of the latest official news, but all of the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.