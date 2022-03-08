New Half-Life Game Leaked

Several unannounced Valve games have leaked, courtesy of Aperature Desk Job, Valve’s new free Steam Deck game set in the universe of Portal. While the game itself makes no mention of any of these projects, its files do. Valve has confirmed in the past it purposefully leaves in files that tease unannounced games and information, though we don’t know for sure if this time it’s by design or not.

Whatever the case, the files of Aperature Desk Job have a metric ton of files pertaining to Citadel, a long-rumored game that is apparently a team-based, squad-based, class-Based, RTS/FPS hybrid. In addition to this, there are files for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Source 2, a new follow-up to Half-Life Alyx, and a few canceled projects. What the files don’t contain or any references to Half-Life 3, Portal 3, Left 4 Dead 3, or any other game Valve fans have been dying for.

Below, you can find more information on the nitty-gritty of this leak, courtesy of Tyler McVicker, a Valve YouTuber and insider who found all of this information while digging through the files of Aperature Desk Job.

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. While these files exist, it’s important to remember datamining leaks can be misleading. They can often represent scrapped work or represent a product that will look and sound completely different by the time it’s finalized. And of course, Valve is infamous for working on things that never see the light of day.

At the moment of publishing, Valve has not addressed any of this in any capacity. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.