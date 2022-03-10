Xbox Game Pass Surprises Users With New Freebie

Tomorrow, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will add two critically-acclaimed games. Before this happens though, some Game Pass subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have a new freebie. Unfortunately, if you’re just a basic $10 Xbox Game Pass subscriber, this freebie hasn’t been made available to you. It’s locked behind Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which, in addition to giving subscribers Xbox Live Gold and EA Play, also provides various perks and limited-time offers, like Halo Infinite freebies.

As of today, all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can grab the Pass Tense coating for their Mongoose in Halo Infinite. In addition to this, Xbox Game pass Ultimate subscribers can redeem a 2XP and a Challenge Swap for Halo Infinite as well. As the tweet below notes, this is part of a larger monthly promotion. Every month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get Halo Infinite freebies. For the month of March, they are getting everything outlined above. And like previous Halo Infinite freebies through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the Mongoose skin is Xbox green.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Time to grab a fresh coat of paint, Spartans! With @XboxGamePass Ultimate Perks you're set and ready to get monthly #HaloInfinite multiplayer bonuses, including this month's Pass Tense coating for your Mongoose.



Claim now via the Perks gallery on your Xbox console, or PC. pic.twitter.com/j96pM04Zs5 — Halo (@Halo) March 9, 2022

As always, this is a limited-time ordeal. Come April, the opportunity to nab the items above will vanish and be replaced with new free items, which in turn will be made available for a month, repeating the cycle.

As for Halo Infinite, its multiplayer isn’t as vibrant as it was at launch due to a lack of support from 343 Industries. That said, there are still plenty grinding the game, enjoying the new Season 1 event, which comes with its own freebies.

Xbox Game Pass is available for anyone on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC with $10 a month to spare. Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available via the same platforms, but for an extra $5 a month. For more coverage on the Game Pass subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.