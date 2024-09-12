Epic Games Store Makes Brand New Game Completely Free

A game that just released today is now entirely free to download and own in perpetuity on the Epic Games Store. As is tradition each Thursday, a new rotation of free titles has landed on the Epic marketplace today and can be snagged at no cost until the morning of September 19th. What's a bit different with this lineup compared to normal, though, is that EGS users have been given a free title on the same day of its global launch.

Available to download right now, Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is the marquee title of the week that has been made free on the Epic Games Store. Developed by The MIX Games, Adventures in Gameland is tied to the hugely popular Nickelodeon cartoon and lets players play as characters like Tommy, Chucky, Phil, and Lil. We happened to even review Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland and found it to be quite an enjoyable throwback platformer. For it to be doled out for nothing at all on the same day that it has also come to PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch is quite a treat.

In addition to Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, Super Crazy Rhythm Castle is also free from now until September 19th. Published by Konami, this fast-paced puzzle action game can also be played in co-op with friends. It also happens to normally retail for $40, which means that it technically the best deal of the week on EGS for those worried only about saving money.

You can learn more about Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland and Super Crazy Rhythm Castle by checking out trailers and descriptions for each below.

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland

"Everyone's favorite babies are back in action! When Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil see a commercial for the new Reptar video game, they pretend that they're in a video game of their own. Through the power of imagination, the babies transform Tommy's house into a video game world full of action, excitement, and adventure. Toggle between beautiful 8-bit and HD art, select your favorite baby and play this neo-retro platformer! Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland can be played solo, or team up with a friend for some two-player co-op fun!"

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle



"It's Super Crazy Rhythm Castle, the chaotic rhythm adventure! A puzzling co-op mashup unlike anything you've ever heard – work together to think outside the box while keeping your combo. Solo, or with a band of up to three friends.

An unforgettable journey with a light heart and a tapping foot. You'll become one with the music and the madness. Unlikely heroes, approach Rhythm Castle! Inside, the unhinged King Ferdinand awaits, ready to defend his crown and ruin your day. Overcome his twisted challenges and beat him in his own game. Throw beans into an ancient summoning ritual. Shut down a giant eggplant DJ. Cover tiny meat people in gravy for reasons that we promise will become clear. All while keeping the beat!"