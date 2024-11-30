Epic Games Store Has Two Bonus Free Games This Week (And They Are Both Great)

The Epic Games Store has not one, but two bonus free games. However, unlike the standard weekly free Epic Games Store game available right now, these two other free games are locked behind a subscription. More specifically, to access the duo of free game downloads those interested on PC will need an Amazon Prime subscription because the two free games come the way of Prime Gaming.

Those with an Amazon Prime subscription have two extra free games they can currently get via the Epic Games Store. The more notable of these two games is Jurassic World Evolution, which was released back in 2018 by Frontier Developments, the UK developer historically best known for the RollerCoaster Tycoon series, but more recently known for the Planet Coaster and Planet Zoo series. Upon release, the game only garnered Metacritic scores in the range of 69 to 75, however, it went on to sell a few million copies, suggesting there is more to it than these scores give it credit for. In 2021, it got a sequel, but this sequel is not currently free on Epic Games Store with Prime Gaming.

The other free game on Epic Games Store with Prime Gaming also comes the way of Frontier Developments, but from 2014. That game is Elite Dangerous, which hit to Metacritic scores of 77 to 80 back in the day. It sold several million units itself, but has yet to receive a follow up.

Jurassic World Evolution

About: “Take charge of operations on the legendary islands of the Muertes archipelago and bring the wonder, majesty and danger of dinosaurs to life. Build for Science, Entertainment or Security interests in an uncertain world where life always finds a way.”

Elite Dangerous

About: “Elite Dangerous is the definitive massively multiplayer space epic, bringing gaming’s original open world adventure to the modern generation with a connected galaxy, evolving narrative and the entirety of the Milky Way re-created at its full galactic proportions.”

Both of these games are free to download on Epic Games Store via Prime Gaming until February 25, 2025. Once claimed, each game is free to keep, however, after this date the offer will expire.

