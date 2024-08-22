Epic Games Store Has $80 of Games to Download for Free

Epic Games Store has not one, but two free games this week that combine for a total of $80 in savings. Unfortunately, if you don’t like horror there won’t be much here for you this week as the marquee offering is a AAA horror game from 2022. Whatever the case, all Epic Games Store users have between now and 11 a.m. ET on August 29 to download the games in question for free. Once downloaded, each game is yours to keep. And unlike similar offers on the Internet, none of this locked behind a subscription. All you need to download these games for free is an Epic Games Store account.

The highlight of the two games is The Callisto Protocol from Striking Distance Studios and Glen Schofield, the creator of Dead Space. Released in Decmeber of 2022, it boasts a 70 on Metacritic. The other free game is Gigantic: Rampage Edition, a revival of 2017’s free-to-play third-person shooter Gigantic from developer Motiga. The revived version of the game, which comes from Abstraction Games and Arc Games is not free though. It normally costs $20, where The Callisto Protocol retails at $60. On Metacritic, it comes ina. few points higher on Metacritic at 76.

Below, you can read more about both games and check out trailers for both games as well:

The Callisto Protocol

“In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto. When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter’s Dead Moon.”

Gigantic: Rampage Edition

“Gigantic Rampage Edition is a premium and definitive release of the original 5v5 MOBA Hero Shooter, GIGANTIC, that provides a dynamic and exciting team-based multiplayer experience for fans of both genres. Choose from a diverse roster of unique heroes, each with a set of upgradeable abilities, and team up with four other players to control objectives and take down the opposing team’s mighty Guardian, all while protecting your own. GIGANTIC: RAMPAGE EDITION includes a new game mode, cross platform play, new heroes, new maps, and gameplay improvements that give fans a bigger and more complete GIGANTIC experience than ever before, while welcoming new players to the action and fun-filled world of a Hero Shooter. “