Epic Games Store Makes One of Gaming’s Best Trilogies Free

The Epic Games Store is now offering one of gaming’s best trilogies for free — for a week — as the holidays close out, not completely outdoing its previous freebies but certainly managing to give all of the previous promotions a run for their money. More specifically, the Epic Games Store has made Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition completely free to claim from now through January 6th.

The new promotional freebies seem especially popular as the Epic Games Store is, as of writing, apparently experiencing heavy load impacting logins, purchasing, downloading, and installing video games through the digital distribution platform. Given yesterday’s major Fortnite outage, it’s unclear how long the issues with the Epic Game Store might take to resolve.

We are investigating the issues impacting login, purchasing and downloading/installing games on the Epic Games Store.



We will update you when the issues are resolved. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 30, 2021

All of the usual caveats for free video games via the Epic Games Store apply for the three Tomb Raider titles. They are only available to claim for a limited time and will rotate out next week. Claiming them between now and then will specifically add them to a given player’s Epic Games Store library. And as the Epic Games Store is specifically for PC titles, these are PC-only versions of the video games.

As noted above, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition are all now available to claim for free from now through January 6th. At that point, Gods Will Fall will be free from January 6th through January 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store itself right here.

What do you think of the Epic Games Store closing out the year with a trio of free Tomb Raider video games? Have you already picked these titles up for yourself or will this mark the first time for you? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!