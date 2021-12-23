Epic Games Store Gives Away Popular Action RPG for Free

The Epic Games Store is once again giving out a new free game today as part of its 15-day holiday promotion. This time around, the title in question that is being given away is that of Vampyr, which is an action RPG that launched back in 2018. As usual, Vampyr will only be free for a single 24-hour period before disappearing tomorrow morning on December 24.

Developed by Dontnod Entertainment and published by Focus Home Interactive, Vampyr is a game that allows players to play as, well, a vampire in early 20th century London. Since this is an RPG, Vampyr allows you to make your own decisions when it comes to consuming the blood of the people within the city. Whether you decide to take advantage of those weaker than you or instead prey upon those that are more nefarious, your actions will then impact how the story unfolds.

“London, 1918. You are newly-turned Vampyr Dr. Jonathan Reid. As a doctor, you must find a cure to save the city’s flu-ravaged citizens. As a Vampyr, you are cursed to feed on those you vowed to heal,” says the official description of the game. “Will you embrace the monster within? Survive and fight against Vampyr hunters, undead skals, and other supernatural creatures. Use your unholy powers to manipulate and delve into the lives of those around you, to decide who will be your next victim. Struggle to live with your decisions… your actions will save or doom London.”

To be specific about Vampyr’s availability, the title will only be free from now through 11:00am EDT tomorrow. After that time, Vampyr will go back to costing $39.99. Considering that this is one of the more expensive games that Epic has given out as part of its holiday event, it’s very much worth adding to your PC library.

