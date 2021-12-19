Epic Games Store’s New Free Holiday 2021 Game Is Its Best Yet

Epic Games Store’s newest free holiday 2021 free game is one of its best yet. To celebrate Christmas and other holidays, the Epic Games Store is giving away a free game every day, for several days, rather than a free game once a week like it normally does. As you may remember, it did this last year. Right now, it’s currently giving away its third free game as part of this promotion, and it’s the best game of these three games.

On the first day, the Epic Games Store gave PC users Shenmue 3. On the second day, it gave users of the PC digital storefront Neon Abyss. Now, it’s giving them Remnant: From the Ashes, one of 2019’s sleeper hits from developer Gunfire Games and publisher Perfect World Entertainment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can read more about the game and check out a trailer for the game as well:

“Remnant: From the Ashes is a third-person survival action shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monstrous creatures,” reads an official pitch of the game. “As one of the last remnants of humanity, you’ll set out alone or alongside up to two other players to face down hordes of deadly enemies and epic bosses, and try to carve a foothold, rebuild, and then retake what was lost.”

The Epic Games Store is only giving away Remnant: From the Ashes for free for a limited time. More specifically, until 11 am (your time) tomorrow (December 18). After this, it will be replaced with a new free game. In fact, by the time you’re reading this, this may have already happened.

For more coverage on all things gaming — including not just the latest deals and news, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here or check out the links right below: