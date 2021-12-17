Hogwarts Legacy Developer Breaks Silence and Provides Official Update

WB Games has provided an official update on Hogwarts Legacy amidst rumors that a new trailer is going to be revealed soon. These rumors may be true, but if the game’s second trailer is going to drop soon, Harry Potter fans on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X will need to wait to at least January 2022, as WB Games has confirmed it will not have a new update on the game before the end of the year.

Right now, the game is scheduled to release sometime in 2022, and according to a rumor, more specifically in the second half of the year. If this is true, if the game isn’t going to be delayed again, this time to 2023, then it’s going to need to resurface sooner rather than later. According to some rumors, it’s going to be quite soon and possibly at a rumored new PlayStation State of Play.

Below, you can check out the aforementioned update for yourself, straight from the horse’s mouth:

Happy Holidays from the Avalanche team! We’re excited to share more news and updates on Hogwarts Legacy next year. pic.twitter.com/f1rBcJf91O — WB Games Avalanche (@AvalancheWB) December 16, 2021

As always, we will keep you updated as we learn more, but as the tweet above notes, don’t expect any information of the official variety before the end of the year.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for the PC and both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles. For more coverage on the upcoming Harry Potter game, click here.

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books,” reads an official synopsis of the game. “Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.”