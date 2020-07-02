Epic Games Store Reveals Four New Free Games
Epic Games Store has revealed four new free games, one of which is available to download right now. Like every week, the Epic Games Store is giving its PC users free games with no strings attached. This week, the storefront only has only freebie to give out, but next week it will make up for this with not one, not two, but three freebies.
As always, all four games are free downloads, which is not to be confused with free trials or demos. Once you download the games, they are yours to keep forever as long as you maintain the account which you downloaded them with. That said, each game is only available to download for one week,. After this week is over, each game returns to its normal price.
Below, you can check out all four games, including trailers for each. Further, below the trailers and descriptions for each game will be information about when it's available to download for free.
Killing Floor 2
Pitch: "In Killing Floor 2, players descend into continental Europe after it has been overrun by horrific, murderous clones called Zeds that were created by rogue elements of the Horzine Corporation. 6-player Co-Op & 12-player VS Zed-slaughtering mayhem."
Free From July 9 to July 16
Hue
Pitch: "Hue is a vibrant, award-winning puzzle-adventure, where you alter the world by changing its background colour. You explore a dangerous grey land, unearthing coloured fragments on a journey to find your missing mother. As obstacles match the background, they disappear, creating new and exciting puzzles - full of peril, mystery… and colours unseen."
Free Until July 9
The Escapists 2
Pitch: "Craft, Steal, Brawl and Escape! It’s time to bust out of the toughest prisons in the world as you return to the life of an inmate in The Escapists 2, now with multiplayer! Have you got what it takes to escape?"
Free From July 9 to July 16
Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
Pitch: "While seeking life on a distant planet, an astronaut discovers an abandoned Russian town. He suspects his mission is a hoax until a mysterious young woman saves him from a strange and deadly phenomenon... Lifeless Planet is a third-person action-adventure that features an old-school sci-fi story and spectacular environments in the spirit of classic action-adventures."
Free From July 9 to July 16
