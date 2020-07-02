Epic Games Store Reveals Four New Free Games

Epic Games Store has revealed four new free games, one of which is available to download right now. Like every week, the Epic Games Store is giving its PC users free games with no strings attached. This week, the storefront only has only freebie to give out, but next week it will make up for this with not one, not two, but three freebies.

As always, all four games are free downloads, which is not to be confused with free trials or demos. Once you download the games, they are yours to keep forever as long as you maintain the account which you downloaded them with. That said, each game is only available to download for one week,. After this week is over, each game returns to its normal price.

Below, you can check out all four games, including trailers for each. Further, below the trailers and descriptions for each game will be information about when it's available to download for free.