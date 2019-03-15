Epic Games Store Is Adding Achievements, Cloud Saves, Mod Support and More

Epic Games has been taking the gaming world by storm recently, including their own PC gaming client recently launched. From Fortnite still the current reigning champ in battle royale, despite Apex Legends quickly gaining on it, to even more incredible projects in the works, Epic Games is proving to the world that they are a force to be reckoned with, and that includes making massive changes to their games store.

From a new search option, to achievements and major social improvements, a recently detailed road map proves that the team is just getting started when it comes to their Epic Games Store.

It looks like the most immediate features that will be arriving over the next month or so includes improvements to the client’s Offline Mode, searching by Genre and Tag, “Under the Hood” overhauls, video hosting, and a total redesign. It looks like they are also going to be improving DLC support and cloud saves as well.

They also detailed changes coming further down the line such as user reviews, additional pay methods, mod support, and automated refunds, though those features will won’t be coming anytime soon in the immediate months.

You can see the full list of coming features right here.

Still, the changes ahead are incredible and really seem to suit the overall goal of improved user experience. With so many exclusives having already been announced, it will be interesting to see how the latest PC gaming client evolves over the course of the year. Who knows, maybe the studio will have some big announcements planned for E3, anything is possible!

Have you checked out the Epic Games Store yet? What do you think about it so far, and do you have any additional ideas on how to make it even better? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy with your thoughts!

