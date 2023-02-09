Epic Games Store Reveals Latest Free Game

Thursday has come once again, which means it's time for a new free game from the Epic Games Store! This week, users can snag the game Recipe for Disaster, completely free. The title can be claimed right now through February 16th, when the next free game will be made available. For those unfamiliar with how this works, the free game must only be claimed through that date; once it's been claimed, it will be a permanent part of the user's library. What that means is that EGS users don't have to rush to finish the game!

The announcement from Epic Games can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers can claim Recipe for Disaster right here.

Cheffin' up some drama this week🍴❗❗



Head to the Store to grab Recipe for Disaster for FREE! https://t.co/HtftoaoJlW pic.twitter.com/Pl79aLLpI5 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) February 9, 2023

As its name implies, Recipe for Disaster is a restaurant-sim game, allowing players the chance to work in the food industry without all of the stress and pressure that accompanies it in real-life. Players will be able to create custom dishes and their own menus. A restaurant is only as good as its staff, and players will have to hire the best people to fit with their team. As players build up the restaurant, they'll bring in more customers, while also catching the attention of food critics, and even health inspectors. The game normally costs $16.99.

The Epic Games Store also revealed next week's free game, which is Warpips. The strategy game offers short rounds lasting just 10 to 20 minutes, which is perfect for players that don't have a lot of time on their hands. The game also features some rogue-lite elements, in that all of the battles are randomly generated, which means they should be different every time the game is played. Ideally that should give the game a lot of replay value, but Epic Games Store users can find out for themselves next week, when it's made free. Players that can't wait until February 16th can snag Warpips now on sale for $6.99.

Do you plan on snagging either of these free games? What do you think of these offerings? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!