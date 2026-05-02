PS1 Game From 1996 Brought Back With New Release

A PS1 game that launched on the console in 1996 has surprisingly returned this week with a release on new platforms. Despite being in its infancy, 1996 ended up being one of the best years that the original PlayStation ever saw. This was due in part to games like Tomb Raider, Crash Bandicoot, Tekken 2, Suikoden, Twisted Metal 2, and Resident Evil 2 all launching on the hardware within this year alone. Now, one title that also launched on the PS1 this year, but might be a bit lesser-known to PlayStation fans, has been brought back with a much wider launch.

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Released by video game publisher Hamster, the side-scrolling shooter Rohga: Armor Force has now come to PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. Originally released in arcades in 1992, this sequel to Vapor Trail was ported to PS1 platforms four years later in 1996. Despite appearing on the first PlayStation, though, Rohga: Armor Force was only ever released for the platform in Japan, which means that PS1 owners in other territories might not be as familiar with it. Rohga: Armor Force (also called Wolf Fang in Japan) was later followed by a sequel called Skull Fang, although it never came to PS1 itself.

“The year is 2001 AD. The battle between wolves with steel fangs is about to begin,” says the game’s official description. “There are a whopping 64 different machines! In this shooting game, you can combine four types of BODY, ARM, and LEG to create your own custom machine and battle with it.”

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As for this new release of Rohga: Armor Force, it launched on the PS Store and Nintendo eShop on April 30th and is now available to purchase. The latest entry in Hamster’s ongoing “Console Archives” series, Armor Force comes with a handful of improvements that have been seen with other past titles in this revitalization program. Primarily, this includes quick saves, custom button layouts, and the additional screen options.

Per usual, we should see Hamster release yet another game in this Console Archives lineup next week. We don’t currently know what this future title might be, but there’s a chance that it could be another game from the PS1, which would give old-school PlayStation fans even more to look forward to.

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