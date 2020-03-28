Epic Games Store Shows Off Several New Games Coming to the Store

The Epic Games Store released a Spring 2020 update recently to show off some of the new games coming to the platform over the next couple of months, some of which are coming much sooner than others while some games don’t yet have confirmed release dates. Games previewed in the update range from ones that people may have already been anticipating to those that people may not have heard of but might end up on their radars now. Part of the update was an expansion for Control, the acclaimed game which released exclusively through the Epic Games Store through the PC platform, though that expansion has already been released.

Eight different games were previewed in the Epic Games Store Spring 2020 update with the Control DLC called The Foundation included as a bonus. That expansion is already available for players after it was released on March 26th, but you’ll be able to find the rest of the games in the store throughout the next few months and into the summer.

The trailer above shows an overview of the games releasing soon, but you can see better looks at each one below.

Dread Nautical — April 29

“Your cruise was so relaxing until the monsters from another dimension showed up to kill everyone,” Epic Games said about the game. “Fight them off, manage your resources effectively, and convince scattered survivors to join your efforts. A captivatingly eerie tactical turn-based RPG.”

Industries of Titan — April 14

“Industries of Titan is an industrial city building sim/strategy game, set on Saturn’s moon Titan,” Epic Games said about the game. “Create a sprawling industrial city, design powerful factories, and compete with other Great Houses to stake your claim to the Industries of Titan! Overcome your enemies via tactical battleship combat, technological superiority, political influence, or the sheer productive power of your factories.”

Totally Reliable Delivery Service — April 1

“Buckle up your back brace and fire up the delivery truck, it’s time to deliver!” Epic Games said about the game. “Join up to four friends and haphazardly get the job done in an interactive sandbox world. Delivery attempted, that’s a Totally Reliable Delivery Service guarantee!”

Diabotical — June 1

“A F2P fast-paced multiplayer Arena FPS set in a colorful robot universe. Create your own Eggbot and join the community in matches in 3 different game modes and 9 maps,” Epic Games said about the game.

Saturnalia — Q4 2020

“A Survival Horror Adventure: as an ensemble cast, explore an isolated village of ancient ritual – its labyrinthine roads change each time you lose all your characters,” Epic Games said about the game.

Sludge Life — Spring 2020

“Sludge Life is a first-person / open-world / vandalism-centric stroll through a polluted island full of cranky idiots and a vibe so thick you can taste it,” Epic Games said about the game. “Play as upcoming tagger GHOST set on staking their claim amongst the graffiti elite.”

Among Trees — Summer 2020

“A small vibrant survival sandbox, Among Trees is set in a colorful wilderness world teeming with life,” Epic Games said about the game. “Explore a colorful, breathing world that is filled to the brim with life. From dense forests to dark caves.”

Samurai Showdown — Spring 2020

“Samurai Reboot! A brand new Samurai Showdown game takes aim for the world stage!” Epic Games said about the game.