Epic Games Store Reveals Latest Free Holiday Game

2022 is quickly approaching us, but until it officially arrives, the Epic Games Store is going to keep giving away new free games on a daily basis. Once again this morning, the latest free title that Epic is handing out to users made its debut on the popular PC marketplace. And while yesterday’s offering was more of a casual game, today’s release is meant for hardcore players.

As of this moment, Salt and Sanctuary is the newest free game that can be downloaded via the Epic Games Store. Developed by Ska Studios, the title adapts the popular Soulslike subgenre and brings it into a 2D setting. The result is yet another difficult action title where players will have to use their skills to overcome various enemies, bosses, and other hazards. The big thing about Salt and Sanctuary‘s release on the Epic Games Store today is that this also happens to be the first time in which the game has actually come to Epic’s launcher for PC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Salt and Sanctuary is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. some Tomb Raider thing is the next free title tomorrow https://t.co/0xGyqk3O7R pic.twitter.com/MZzwBKTmBE — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 29, 2021

“Explore a haunting, punishing island in this stylized 2D action RPG. Salt and Sanctuary combines fast and brutal 2D combat with richly developed RPG mechanics in a cursed realm of forgotten cities, blood-soaked dungeons, and desecrated monuments,” says a description on the official Epic store page. “Salt and Sanctuary seamlessly combines fast, brutal, and complex 2D combat with richly developed RPG mechanics. Discover, craft, and upgrade over 600 weapons, armor pieces, spells, and items as you explore a cursed realm of forgotten cities, blood-soaked dungeons, desecrated monuments, and the fallen lords they once celebrated.”

Per usual, if you are looking to download Salt and Sanctuary for yourself, the game will remain free on the Epic Games Store until December 30 at 11:00am EDT. After that time, the title will then end up retailing for $17.99.

How do you feel about Salt and Sanctuary being the latest free release on the Epic Games Store? And what titles are you hoping to see come to the platform for no cost before Epic ends this promotion? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.