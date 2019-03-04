Epic Games Being Sued Over ‘Fortnite’s Loot Boxes

Controversy surrounding loot boxes has been on the rise in recent years as more and more developers continue to implement them in their games. That said, Epic Games is now being sued over the Llama loot boxes featured in Fortnite‘s Save the World mode.

One underage player’s parent recently filed a lawsuit against the Fortnite devs claiming that the loot boxes are part of a “predatory scheme” that exploits players.

“Rising to the forefront in a multi-billion-dollar video game industry, Epic has perfected a predatory scheme whereby it exploits players, including minors, by inducing them to purchase in-game loot boxes in the pursuit of the best in-game item schematics, heroes, and survivors (collectively, “loot”),” the plaintiff’s complaint reads.

This, of course, is referring to the blind loot boxes in Fortnite, which Epic Games removed earlier this year. Instead, they are now X-Ray Llamas, offering players a look at its contents before they spend any money.

“The scheme plays out perfectly to the benefit of Epic: once players are sufficiently invested in the game, Epic induces players to purchase loot boxes in order to get better loot, which results in massive revenue to Epic,” the complaint continued. “Plaintiff, like hundreds of thousands of consumers, fell for Epic’s deceptive sales practices and purchased Epic’s Llamas hoping for rare and powerful loot. Plaintiff did not receive that desired loot and never had a realistic chance of doing so.”

It’s worth noting that the loot boxes have never been part of Fortnite Battle Royale, and have only ever been in Save the World. Before the introduction of X-Ray Llamas, however, the chances of receiving what you desire were pretty slim.

Without Epic ever disclosing the drop rates, the parent feels that their child, along with several other players, had been deceived, which means this could very well turn into a class-action lawsuit. You can read the full complaint right here.

