Epic Games Store Makes Two Popular Multiplayer Games Free

The latest round of free offerings on the Epic Games Store for PC has made two popular multiplayer titles available at no cost whatsoever. In recent weeks, Epic has been upping its weekly round of free giveaways to give out two games at once rather than a single title. Now, this trend has continued once again and has resulted in Epic pushing live a pair of multiplayer games that have previously proven to be quite enjoyable.

Starting today and lasting until next week on April 20th, the Epic Games Store is handing out both Mordhau and Second Extinction for nothing at all. First released back in 2019, Mordhau is a medieval multiplayer game that immediately made waves with PC players. Since that time, the game has continued to retain a sizable audience and its arrival on Epic's launcher should only provide renewed interest. Mordhau typically retails for $29.99, which means that its addition to the Epic Games Store for free is saving users a good chunk of money.

The second freebie on the Epic Store this week then happens to be Second Extinction. Still available for play via early access, Second Extinction is a first-person shooter that sees players taking on hordes of dinosaurs across expansive maps. Second Extinction is set to exit early access at some point later in 2023, which means that it should only become more expansive in the months ahead.

If you'd like to learn more about Mordhau and Second Extinction, you can find trailers and descriptions for each game attached below.

Mordhau

"Mordhau is a medieval first and third person multiplayer slasher. Enter a hectic battlefield of up to 80 players as a mercenary in a fictional, but realistic world, where you will get to experience the brutal and satisfying melee combat that will have you always coming back for more."

Second Extinction

"Big map. Big dinosaurs. Big guns. Face an ever-changing threat level with your friends. Second Extinction is an online FPS with bite. The goal is simple: Reclaim earth. In Second Extinction you take on hordes of mutated dinosaurs with up to two friends. Solo players beware: Second Extinction is designed with squads in mind. Only the strong will survive."