Epic Games Store Users Get Soulslike Game for Free

The Epic Games Store on PC has today made a new Soulslike game completely free to own in a permanent capacity. For well over a week at this point, Epic Games has been doling out new titles on a daily basis for users to add to their own digital library. And while this promotion won't be continuing for much longer, Epic Games is still sweetening this deal while it can by handing out an action title that has flown a bit under the radar.

Available to snag until December 29th at 11:00am ET, Mortal Shell is now the latest free game to become available on the Epic Games Store. First released back in 2020, Mortal Shell is a Soulslike title that is heavily influenced by FromSoftware's Dark Souls franchise. While there is a lot of common DNA between Mortal Shell and Dark Souls, developer Cold Symmetry has also added a number of its own unique mechanics to the title to make it stand out from the crowd.

Mortal Shell is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. another mystery game tomorrow (see image for clue) https://t.co/sCNJdcFaYK pic.twitter.com/bHX6v8dybW — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 28, 2022

Although Mortal Shell didn't reach the same level of acclaim as FromSoftware's own Soulslike games, the title has still been pretty popular with fans of the genre in recent years. Currently, Mortal Shell boasts a 76/100 score on Metacritic, which isn't too shabby whatsoever given that this project is the first one ever released by Cold Symmetry. If you haven't given Mortal Shell a shot in the past and you're into Soulslike games, it's definitely worth trying out now that it's available on PC for nothing.

If you're interested in learning more about Mortal Shell for yourself, you can find an official description of the game attached below.

"Mortal Shell is a deep action-RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world. Your adversaries spare no mercy, with survival demanding superior awareness and precision. Possess lost warriors, discover hidden sanctums, and face formidable foes.