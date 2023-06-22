New Epic Games Store Free Games Are Some of the Worst of 2023

This week's round of new free games on the Epic Games Store are some of the worst that the platform has seen in 2023. Over the past month, Epic's storefront has actually been on a bit of a hot streak with its free offerings. Within the past month alone Epic has handed out titles like Death Stranding, Fallout: New Vegas, Payday 2, and Guacamelee! all for absolutely nothing. And while it seemed likely that this great run would come to a close soon, that has now finally happened to close out June.

Starting today on June 22 and lasting until next week on June 29, the Epic Games Store is giving out both Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms and theHunter: Call of the Wild. Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms happens to be a strategy title that takes place within the expansive world of Dungeons & Dragons. theHunter: Call of the Wild, on the other handing, is a realistic hunting sim that allows players to explore a vast open world.

What makes this round of free inclusions on the Epic Games Store so disappointing is that both of these titles are pretty dated. Both Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms and theHunter: Call of the Wild were originally released all the way back in 2017. And in the case of Idle Champions, the game is already free-to-play, which means that what has been made available for free on EGS is simply a bonus pack that unlocks additional champions, chests, and gear.

To learn more about both of these new freebies on the Epic Games Store, you can find trailers and descriptions for each below.

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

"Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is a Dungeons & Dragons strategy management game uniting characters from throughout the D&D multiverse into a grand adventure. Master each Champion's formation abilities to complete adventures based on official Dungeons & Dragons books like Wild Beyond the Witchlight, Waterdeep: Dragon Heist, Baldur's Gate: Descent into Avernus, and Curse of Strahd."

theHunter: Call of the Wild

"Never before have you experienced a hunting game like theHunter: Call of the Wild. Plunge into an atmospheric open world, teeming with life: from the majestic true-to-life animals to the rustling of leaves above you as you stalk your prey. You can decide to hunt on your own or join up and hunt together with friends. Just remember, you are not just a visitor in this world, you are a living and breathing part of it. As you finally spot the majestic crown of your first red deer through the brush, the feeling is indescribable."