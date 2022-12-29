Epic Games Store Ends Holiday Promotion With Two More Free Games

The Epic Games Store has today wrapped up its ongoing holiday promotion by giving away two more free games. For the past two weeks, Epic has been handing out new titles on a daily basis that PC users can snag for no cost whatsoever. And while this program has led to a number of titles such as Death Stranding, Mortal Shell, Fallout, LEGO Builder's Journey, and many others free, the storefront has now returned to its weekly cadence of offering up games at no cost instead.

Rather than being available for only a single day, the Epic Games Store has today made both Dishonored – Definitive Edition and Eximius: Seize the Frontline free until next week on January 5th at 11:00am ET. While Dishonored is technically considered the final free title that has been handed out to end the holiday promotion, Eximius is instead just a game that has been included as part of Epic's normal rotation of free offerings.

Once Dishonored and Eximius are no longer free, Epic has also today revealed which pair of games will be available for free to kick off 2023. Those titles in question happen to be Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics – Aiko's Choice. Although these games won't be free until January 5th, it's nice that we now know what to expect on the popular PC storefront in the weeks ahead.

If you would like to learn more about both Dishonored and Eximius, you can find trailers and descriptions for each game below.

Dishonored – Definitive Edition

"Dishonored is an immersive first-person action game that casts you as a supernatural assassin driven by revenge. With Dishonored's flexible combat system, creatively eliminate your targets as you combine the supernatural abilities, weapons and unusual gadgets at your disposal. Pursue your enemies under the cover of darkness or ruthlessly attack them head on with weapons drawn. The outcome of each mission plays out based on the choices you make."

Eximius: Seize the Frontline

"Eximius combines tactical First Person Shooter gameplay with high-level strategic decision-making of a Real-time Strategy game. The game features competitive 5v5 team battles where players square off in a post-apocalyptic urban environment.

Play as a Commander (RTS)

Build your base, train an army and call down support abilities to aid your allies on the ground to gain territory.

Play as an Officer (FPS)

Lead your squad into combat and crush your enemies with your agile tactics or brute force. Capture resources for your team, upgrade weapons and equip powerful battlesuits."