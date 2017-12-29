EVE Online Studio Now Hiring For “New And Highly Ambitious MMORPG”

The studio behind EVE Online, CCP Games, is looking to start off 2018 with a bang – and to do that, they are looking for new team members! According to recent job listing posts, the studio is looking to head a “new and highly ambitious MMORPG” and are needing a few new team members to make sure this new mystery project is done right. This is huge news, especially given that they did massive layoffs back in October and closed half of their offices. But … as with most things, the show must go on and there are new games to be made in the wake of their VR vaccuum.

Here’s what the official listing states for their Lead Designer listing:

“CCP is currently building a team in London to lead development on a new and highly ambitious MMORPG. We are looking to grow a relatively small, tight-knit team, capable of delivering big ideas through experience, smart process, and world-class tools.

We are looking for a new Lead Designer to join this growing team, responsible for leading a small team of experienced designers in the development and execution of our game design. The ideal candidate will have a demonstrable track-record of leading design teams on multiple high-profile titles, and ideally experience of RPG gameplay and systems design development.”

Responsibilities

Management and prioritization of Senior Designers daily workload.

Genesis of design concepts to match the game’s vision.

Responsibility for all design documentation being suitable for intended audiences.

Guiding the intra-team design communication channels.

Validation of all design scoping estimates.

Ownership of the accuracy of both economy and balance modelling.

Responsible for working closely with the development team to drive high quality feature implementation with the right gameplay “feel”.

Responsible for the successful implementation of all features.

Line-management, guidance and mentoring of the wider design team.

Collaboration with the Art Director to ensure best-in-class user experience.

Requirements

Shipped a minimum of 1 game title as a Lead Designer or Design Director on a high-profile MMO, RPG or other systems heavy game.

Demonstrable track-record of managing and mentoring a game design team.

Solid understanding of game design process and methodology.

An excellent grasp of numbers, especially with respect to game modelling techniques.

Fantastic games knowledge (both classic and contemporary), especially in MMORPGs.

A demonstrable analytical and iterative approach to solving design problems.

Strong organizational skills and experience of establishing enduring processes.

Ability to balance the impacts of deadlines and resources with creative and quality requirements.

Strong time management skills with a proven ability to focus on priorities and meet deadline.

Ability to communicate effectively with executive level staff on a broad range of topics, and convey complex ideas to audiences of varying design expertise.

Comfortable getting hands-on where necessary in design documentation tasks.

Experience with the UE4 engine and blueprints is a real plus.

As a fan of the MMORPG genre myself, it’s a little exciting to know that there is something potentially big in the works. As for what the mystery project even is, CCP has yet to give an official statement.