Everdell Gets a Digital Release

The hit board game Everdell is getting a digital release later this month. Dire Wolf Digital has announced that it will release a digital adaptation of Everdell on PC and mobile devices on July 28th with a Nintendo Switch version due out later this summer. The game will come with both crossplatform multiplayer and single-player modes, along with Solo Challenges. Dire Wolf Digital announced a trailer for its version of Everdell, which you can check out below.

Originally published by Sterling Games, an offshoot of Tabletop Tycoon, Everdell is a worker placement game in which players aim to score victory points while gathering resources and building small villages over the course of several seasons. On each turn, players either play a card or place a worker on the board or prepare for the next season. Certain areas only have limited spaces for workers, so players will have to prioritize which resources they want to gather or how they want to score points. As the seasons turn and the players' villages grow, players will gain more workers and more options on how to play them.

The base game of Everdell was nominated for numerous awards and remains one of the top-rated games on BoardGameGeek, a popular tabletop game website. It also spawned numerous expansions, each of which add additional options, resources, boards, and new factions to the game. Initially, it appears that the digital version of Everdell will only include the base game.

Dire Wolf Digital has successfully converted several other tabletop board games into digital forms, including Root, Sagrada, and A Game of Thrones: The Board Game. The publisher also develops the physical Clank! board game and the digital and tabletop versions of Eternal.