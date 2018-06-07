Every E3 2018 Leak and Rumor So Far

E3 2018is just a few short days away, and just like every year before this one – the rumors are a-buzzin’ and the leaky ships are even leakier. From Fortnite for the Nintendo Switch, to THREE new Gears of War titles, and even more Borderlands news – there is no shortage of what the rumor mill has turned out in recent weeks. To help get your hopes up … er, I mean to help get you prepared for potential announcements, here’s a round up of the most talked about leaks and rumors before the big showcase this weekend.

The holidays came a bit early with our first one, which was a part of the list at the time of writing but then Bethesda went ahead and confirmed it! We know now Fallout 76 is on the horizon, though what it actually is remains to be unseen. We’ve heard a lot of rumblings that it will be heavily survival based, not unlike Rust, but we’ll know for sure when the full reveal drops during BethesdaLand next week!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortnite for the Nintendo Switch

Fortnite for the Nintendo Switch has been a rumor months in the making, further perpetuated by Epic Games saying they’d love for the port to happen. We’ve had images leaked, retail postings being pulled, and developers themselves weighing in on the speculation. Most recently, however, is that the Korean Ratings Board decided to make the announcement themselves, because the port officially has a listing.

This is great news for Fortnite players since it’s cross-platform capable. It’s already available on the Xbox One, PS4, PC, and iOS, and the Android version is slated later this Summer – why not add the Nintendo Switch to that list?

Gears of War 5

Gears of War 5 is another big one, and was leaked as a rumor alongside that of Halo 6, Forza Horizon 4, and Sunset Overdrive 2. Though Sunset’s sequel has since been debunked, the remaining of this leak are very possible. Microsoft has already promised that they weren’t going to wait until the next generation before releasing the next in the Gears and Halo franchises, and talk of the upcoming console has already kicked up. Now is better time than any to make those grand reveals, because apparently this generation is already running out of time.

Still, we wouldn’t be opposed to a surprise Sunset Overdrive reveal – that open-world game was massively underrated.

Overcooked 2, Paladins, and more for Nintendo Switch

Overcooked 2, Paladins, Fortnite, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Starlink Battle for Atlas, Mario Tennis Aces, and FIFA 19 were all leaked earlier this week as “playable titles” for the upcoming E3 event. All of the aforementioned games will be, according to the source, available to demo on the showroom floor. Though not every title mentioned has been verified, many other news sources were able to all but confirm both Fortnite and Dragon Ball FighterZ.

The Dragon Ball FighterZ one wasn’t really a surprise, given that other Dragon Ball games have also made it onto the hybrid console. Still, with the joy-con technology and the portability, the latest brawler would be a perfect fit!

Other titles leaked:

Just Cause 4 rumors have been going pretty strong lately, having leaked around the same time as Rage 2. With Bethesda having already confirmed Rage 2, it does lend hope to the other titles attached for becoming a reality.

Splinter Cell has also been a highly talked about rumor, made even more real by the Sam Fisher event in Ghost Recon: Wildlands. A Walmart leak from Canada also boosted this particular report, and our own sources are saying “Yup, it’s going to happen.”

A few other key hits we might be seeing:

Star Fox racing game called Grand Prix

Cyberpunk 2077

N64 Classic Edition

Borderlands 3 (though Gearbox has actively denied this)

Original Borderlands re-release for Xbox One, PS4, and PC

News on the new Dragon Age game (also actively denied)

Some of these are all but confirmed already, but this is what’s being most talked about without the publishers themselves actually talking about it. E3 kicks off next week, so buckle up gamers! These leaky leaks will be settled once and for all!

(H/T GameSpot for the help)