New Evil Dead: The Game Trailer Released, Pre-Orders Live

Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive promised more news on Evil Dead: The Game would be coming soon, and this week, the developer and publisher delivered on that promise with a new trailer, pre-order info, and more. The trailer shared on Tuesday shows off more of the game’s various characters as well as some unique outfits players can get for Ash Williams by pre-ordering the game ahead of its May 13th release. The full contents of the Deluxe Edition, the Collector’s Edition, and the Ultimate Collector’s Edition were also revealed for those who want more than just the game and some skins.

That trailer can be seen below and is entirely based around the pre-orders for the game save for the game engine footage between those showcases. The two skins seen towards the end – the Gallant Knight and S-Mart Employee skins for Ash Williams – are both pre-order bonuses which means that you’ll get them regardless of which version of the game you buy so long as you secure your copy prior to the game’s release.

Over on the site for the game, a more detailed look at what comes in each version was provided. For the Standard Edition, it comes with the base game alone. The contents of the other three can be seen below along with the prices for each of them.

Deluxe Edition – $59.99

Base game

Season Pass 1 (includes 4 DLC packs at a discounted rate for Evil Dead: The Game)

Collector’s Edition – $124.99

Base game

Season Pass 1 (includes 4 DLC packs at a discounted rate for Evil Dead: The Game)

Evil Dead Steel Case

Evil Dead: The Game Soundtrack on Colored Vinyl

T-Shirt (Choice of Size)

Art Card Set

The Art of Evil Dead Deluxe Hardcover Book

Savini Variant In-Game Ash Skin

Collectible Outer Box

Ultimate Collector’s Edition – $199.99

Base game

Season Pass 1 (includes 4 DLC packs at a discounted rate for Evil Dead: The Game)

Full-size Evil Dead 2 Necronomicon Replica

Evil Dead Steel Case

Evil Dead: The Game Soundtrack on Colored Vinyl

T-Shirt (Choice of Size)

Art Card Set

The Art of Evil Dead Deluxe Hardcover Book

Savini Variant In-Game Ash Skin

Collectible Outer Box

Evil Dead: The Game is scheduled to release on May 13th.