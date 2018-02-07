EVO 2018’s Line-Up Has Been Revealed, Includes Dragon Ball FighterZ and Injustice 2

Tonight, the team at EVO 2018 revealed the line-up of games that will be on hand during tournaments at its annual event in Las Vegas, which is set to take place from August 3 through 5 at the Mandalay Bay Event Center. During that time, players will be able to see the best players in the world go at it in full beat-em-up fashion, across eight key selections.

So what games will be available? A few of them will be familiar to long-time fans, although there are a couple of noteworthy new entries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Surprisingly enough, there are some favorites that are missing, like Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and Killer Instinct, although the new entrants, Dragon Ball FighterZ and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle – which releases next month – are decent fill-ins.

Here’s the full rundown of games that will be included in the tournament:

Tekken 7

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2

Injustice 2

Super Smash Bros. Melee

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Needless to say, things are going to get very interesting with Dragon Ball battles, since the game is easily one of the most fun to watch, along with playing.

Here’s the lowdown on the event, in case you haven’t tuned in to EVO before:

“The Evolution Championship Series (Evo for short) represents the largest and longest-running fighting game tournaments in the world. Evo brings together the best of the best from around the world in a dazzling exhibition of skill and fun, as players and fans gather to honor the competitive spirit in an open format and determine a champion.

Our tournaments are about more than just winning. Evo is open to anyone, feature stations available for relaxed free play, and offer unique opportunities to meet people from different countries and different walks of life who share your passion. Established champions face off against unknown newcomers, and new rivals that might have only talked or fought online meet up and become old friends.

You can learn more about EVO on its official page. If you can’t attend in person, don’t worry – you’ll be able to watch the battles online via Twitch!