Exclusive: ‘Darksiders III’ Soundtrack Clip Will Get You Ready For Fury

We’re just a few days out from the return of THQ Nordic’s Darksiders franchise with the long-awaited arrival of the third chapter in the series. This time around, you’re playing as Fury, one of the four Horsemen of the apocalypse, as she attempts to right the wrongs of the world while fighting all sorts of evil creatures.

And to get you ready for the awesome soundtrack that’s in store with the game, we’ve got a taste from Darksiders III’s soundtrack that is sure to put you in an apocalyptic mood.

Located in the Soundcloud window below, the song is titled “Lust,” and will likely at some point in the game when you come across a particular foe. Either that or, well, while unleashing Fury’s desire for vengeance.

If the track sounds familiar, that’s because it was composed by Cris Velasco, who previously worked on such games as the God of War trilogy, as well as Bloodborne, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and Clive Barker’s Jericho.

Velasco is no stranger to the world of Darksiders as he previously worked on the soundtrack for the director’s cut of the original game, which you can check out here. You can definitely tell he’s still got that Darksiders vibe going on with this new soundtrack.

This is just a small taste of what the full soundtrack will offer. It will be released as a standalone purchase at a later time. But if you can’t wait to get your hands on it, you can order the Collector’s Edition here or at other retailers, as it includes the soundtrack.

Darksiders III has been building up a whole lot of hype since its announcement a while back, with a new trailer featuring the game’s introductory cinematic going online and more gameplay footage expected over the next few days. It’s good to see the series coming back — and just in time for Christmas. Talk about the gift that keeps on giving.

We’ll be catching up more with Cris over the following week, talking about his motivation with the soundtrack and more, so be sure to check back!

Darksiders III releases on November 27 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.