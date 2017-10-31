Exclusive Nintendo Switch Skyrim Skins Now Available

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the gift that keeps on giving. No, really – it just keeps coming back. We’re not mad at it, we’re excited to explore the world of Tamriel on the go and with neat little Amiibo tricks like the Link from Legend of Zelda unlock. With the release looming closer, GameStop wants to sweeten the deal.

For a limited time only, if you purchase The Elder Scrolls V: Skryim at your local GameStop, you can get the exclusive Nintendo Switch skin set as an added bonus. This includes Joy-Con skins as well a the docking station itself. They’re pretty sweet looking, with the iconic winter-ey mountaintops to serve as the gorgeous backdrop.

The skin packs can be picked up at the time of purchase. For those that ordered online for in-store pickup, simply bring in your confirmation sheet to still be eligible for the deal. Need a little more reason to excited for the portable version of one of the most beloved RPGs in recent years? Here’s what you have to look forward to:

The open-world adventure from Bethesda Game Studios® where you can virtually be anyone and do anything, now allows you to go anywhere—at home and on the go. New features include motion controls, gear based on the Legend of Zelda series, and amiibo™ compatibility.

Dragons, long lost to the passages of the Elder Scrolls, have returned and the future of Skyrim hangs in the balance. As Dragonborn, the prophesized hero born with the power of The Voice, you are the only one who can stand against them.

Live another life, in another world—from battling ancient dragons, exploring rugged mountains, building a home, or mastering hundreds of weapons, spells and abilities. For the first time ever, go into battle Legend of Zelda style: fight with the Master Sword, guard with the Hylian Shield, while wearing the Champion’s Tunic. The game also includes official add-ons—Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.

The legendary open-world masterpiece from Bethesda Game Studios comes to the Nintendo Switch system

Includes all content from official add-ons: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn

Uncover the mystery behind the return of the dragons in a massive open world to explore any way you choose

Live another life, in another world and create your own custom character, and do virtually whatever you want.

Choose from hundreds of weapons, spells, and abilities. The character system allows you to play almost any way you want and define yourself through your actions

Your decisions matter in a world that changes dynamically based on your choices

Use motion controls to battle with melee weapons, aim your bow, or pick locks, exclusively on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Skyrim will be available on November 17th.