Exclusive Pokemon Day 25th Anniversary Zavvi Collection is Available Now

Pokemon Day 2021 is extra special as it marks the 25th anniversary of the franchise. The celebration will include plenty of new merch, and one of these releases comes from Zavvi, who have partnered with The Pokemon Company on an exclusive, limited edition apparel line.

The Pokemon x Zavvi lineup kicks off with a collector's box that's limited to only 2500 units. Each box will include a black hoodie, black embroidered socks, a white printed cosmetics bag and a black cap with a Pokemon 25th anniversary Pikachu logo. There will also be a three-piece mini range that includes a hoodie, white sweatshirt, and yellow t-shirt. However, the crown jewel of the collection will be the high-top sneakers teased in the video below.

The Pokemon 25th anniversary sneakers feature a handcrafted black and white Pikachu design with a yellow logo on the tongue. All of these items will be available to order on the Zavvi UK website (ships to the US) starting today, February 27th. The release schedule is as follows:

Pokemon Box Collection (12pm UK time / 7am EST US)

Pokemon Mini Collection (3pm UK time / 10am EST US)

Pokemon Signature Sneakers (6pm UK time / 1pm EST US)

Note that prices for these items were not made available at the time of writing. You might want to check out Hot Topic's Pokemon Day 25th anniversary collection as well.

On a related note, the Pokemon Company and The Wand Company have teamed up for a Die-Cast Poke Ball replica that's made of metal and has a premium painted finish - but that's not even the exciting part.

It also features proximity-sensing technology, which allows the Poke Ball button to glow when it senses motion. Plus, pressing the button will change the light color of the Poke Ball or start a Pokemon-catching illumination sequence. Finally, each Poke Ball will be packaged in special presentation case complete with a numbered hologram for authentication and multi-colored lights that shine whenever someone opens the display case. You can see it in action in the video above. Pre-orders for the Poke Ball replica are live here on Amazon for $99.99.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.