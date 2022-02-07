Expensive Final Fantasy Tactics Bring Arts Action Figures Launch From Square Enix

If you were hoping for news on a remaster for the beloved ’90s tactical RPG Final Fantasy Tactics, this isn’t it. However, Square Enix has announced a trio of Bring Arts action figures based on the game and they look absolutely stellar. The wave includes figures of Ramza Beoulve, Delita Heiral, and Agrias Oaks, and Square Enix really nailed vibe of the game with them.

Each figure stands over 5-inches tall and includes additional hands, a sword accessory, and a display stand. They also feature tons of detail and articulation. Of course, quality doesn’t come cheap, which is why each one of the figures is priced at $95.99. If you’re game, pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now with free US shipping set for November 2022. You won’t be charged until that time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re unfamiliar Final Fantasy Tactics is a tactical role-playing game that debuted in 1997 via Square, the PS1, and only in Japan. It wasn’t until a year later in 1998 that it came west. Today, it’s widely considered one of the best tactical-RPGs of all time, however, those around in 1997 and 1998 will know that while the game reviewed well — earning an 83 on Metacritic — it was far from universally critically-acclaimed. It also didn’t sell well, however, it’s stayed in the industry’s mindshare for over two decades as a cult-classic.