F1 22 Gets First Post-Launch Update, Patch Notes Revealed

EA Sports F1 22 just launched around a week ago following a brief early access stint, and as of Thursday, the game's already gotten its first post-launch update. This update released this week contained a set of patch notes detailing a number of general changes made in F1 2022 as well as a coup le of bugfixes and some improvements for online and virtual reality play. The update in question should now be out and available across all platforms for players to download.

The patch notes for the update aren't too lengthy compared to some other games' releases, especially considering it's the first one the game's gotten since launch, but it's got some notable fixes and changes to pay attention to. You can find all of those below:

General

ICE wear rate reduced to be less punishing when aggressively downshifting or over-revving.

Resolved incorrect collision at Jeddah turn 1.

Virtual rear mirror visibility setting will now apply correctly.

Characters on the podium will now appear correctly.

HUD elements will now appear correctly in split-screen races.

Addressed an issue where the team badge could appear corrupted after a race weekend in MyTeam.

Loyalty pack items will now correctly appear in users' inventory.

Addressed an issue where using Fanatec Load Cell pedals would result in reduced frame rate.

Updated MyTeam engine supplier durability ratings (will not affect existing careers).

Updated fuel amount for Bahrain F1® Sprint events.

Rain no longer appears within the car in supercar replays.

Addressed an issue where the race engineer would note a component issue and then immediately state it was resolved.

Adaptive triggers now have the correct resistance on PC.

Addressed an issue where AI drivers on flying laps could brake to not pass yielding vehicles.

Addressed an issue when retiring from Qualifying 1 or 2 despite having a time to move to the next session, would transition to the race.

Resolved a crash that could occur when joining an in-progress Social Play lobby.

Sponsors can now be correctly applied to the Player Car.

General Stability Improvements.

Various minor fixes.

Online

Addressed a crash when entering a multiplayer lobby in progress.

Addressed an issue where the starting grid option could not be modified in multiplayer lobbies.

VR