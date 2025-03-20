F1 25 Release Date Leaked (and It’s Coming Soon)

Electronic Arts and Codemasters are gearing up to reveal the next entry in the F1 franchise, with a full announcement apparently happening later this month. According to leaker billbil-kun, the announcement will take place on March 26th, with a full release happening in May. On that day, EA will announce 2 versions of the game; the standard edition will retail for $59.99, while the iconic edition will be priced at $79.99. So far, the only thing we know about the iconic edition is that it will come with 3 days of early access, allowing buyers to play it on May 27th, while everyone else has to wait until May 30th.

In the article, billbil-kun notes that they are not yet aware whether F1 25 will be announced for PS4 and Xbox One, or if the game will be skipping those older consoles. F1 24 notably did release on both those systems, in addition to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It’s possible EA might finally be moving on from those consoles, at least as far as F1 25 is concerned. Given the fact that nearly 5 years have passed since PS5 and Xbox Series X|S were released, it wouldn’t be terribly surprising, but there are still a lot of users of those consoles that haven’t upgraded yet. In any event, we simply don’t know what the plan is right now.

the cover for f1 24 champions edition

Another possibility is that the game could be released for Nintendo Switch 2. The F1 series hasn’t appeared on a Nintendo console in more than a decade, but Electronic Arts recently indicated that it has big plans to support the platform. Madden and EA Sports FC were both listed as possibilities during a company earnings call last month, and while F1 wasn’t mentioned, it’s not hard to imagine many EA Sports games could be possible following the jump in hardware. However, until EA makes some kind of announcement, that’s only speculation.

As with any leak, readers are advised to take all of this information with a grain of salt. Plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, and dates can easily shift around. That said, billbil-kun has a very strong reputation, and has frequently leaked announcements ahead of their official reveals. On top of that, the release window lines up with what we’ve seen with past games in the series; F1 24 was released on May 31, 2024, while F1 23 came out on June 16, 2023.

Unfortunately, the leak did not offer information about any new content planned for this year’s game. With EA’s announcement set to take place next week, we should have a lot more details about F1 25 very soon. Hopefully EA and Codemasters have something exciting in store for both longtime fans, and those new to the series.

[H/T: Insider Gaming]