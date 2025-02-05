Madden and More EA Games Could be Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo and Electronic Arts have never had the best relationship. EA’s support for Nintendo systems has been paltry for decades, and has only started to improve in the Switch era. While the system has gotten games like EA Sports FC, the company’s other sports franchises have been notably missing, including Madden and NHL. It seems that could change in the Nintendo Switch 2 era. During a recent earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson shared his enthusiasm for Nintendo’s upcoming platform, while also dropping hints about some of the games that we could see on the system.

“Any time a new console comes into the marketplace, that’s of a benefit to us. It gives us the ability to access and acquire new players,” said Wilson. “Typically, we’ve had franchises perform very well on Nintendo platforms. Certainly, our expectation is that products like FC and Madden and others might find real energy on the platform as they have done in the past.“

it’s been a long time since a madden was released on a nintendo system

A portable version of each year’s Madden could be hugely successful, and it’s possible that technical limitations are the only reason we haven’t seen it happen yet. While fans have their issues with the Madden franchise each year, the fact remains that the series is one of the industry’s most consistent sellers. Having Madden on Switch 2 would be a very big deal, and could even win over some of the people that didn’t buy the current version of Switch.

It remains to be seen whether this will be a turning point for the relationship between EA and Nintendo, but there’s a lot of games that would make sense for Switch 2, including those outside the company’s sports franchises. Fans have been begging for years to see the Peggle games on Switch, and it seems very odd that the series has never been released on the platform. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor also seem like perfect candidates for Switch 2, and there have been a lot of rumors about the series making the jump. There’s also The Sims 4, which is currently available on PlayStation and Xbox. Basically, there’s no shortage of games EA could bring over!

While the mainline Sims series hasn’t been released on Switch, EA did bring over the MySims: Cozy Bundle last year. A remaster of two older Wii games, the MySims bundle was apparently a pleasant surprise for EA, with Wilson noting that the game “performed well ahead of our expectations.” That might be one of the reasons EA is starting to see more potential for its games on Nintendo platforms. Rumors have actually suggested that a second MySims bundle is in the works, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing. However, that rumor seems a lot more plausible now following Wilson’s comments!

