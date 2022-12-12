Fable Report Confirms Concerns of Xbox Fans

Xbox fans have been growing steadily concerned about the new Fable game for a variety of reasons, including the prolonged silence, the language used to describe the game, and the inexperience of the team making it. If you want to read more about these various reasons be sure to check out our article that dives into them. In the meantime, all you need to know is Xbox fans have been worried about the game, more or less since its announcement, and a new report has reaffirmed these fears.

According to the report, the game has been struggling with development partially due to "internal politics over engine use." In other words, developers on the game are struggling with using Microsoft's internal tools, and rather than let them use third-party tools, Microsoft is doubling down.

"I've been told internal politics over engine use has also led to developmental problems in games like Fable and Halo Infinite, as Microsoft sought to use its own tools rather than fully-featured industry standards like Unreal Engine, which further exacerbates problems around training contractors, only to lose them mid-project," reads the report, which comes the way of Xbox insider Jes Corden.

The report doesn't dive into how much all of this has impacted the game's development, but it's apparently been enough to warrant relaying the information. And as you may know, where there are development problems there are usually eventually game problems. Just look at the other game mentioned in the report, Halo Infinite, which was missing a ton of content at launch and has failed to maintain relevancy with proper post-launch support.

The new Fable game could be great whenever it releases, whenever that happens. However, games that have development woes usually don't turn out great. There have been a few exceptions of this over the years, like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but there are far more examples than exceptions.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this report and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with said change. In the meantime, like all unofficial information, take everything here with a grain of salt.