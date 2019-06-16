Big-Budget Fable Game Reportedly In Development, But Don’t Expect To See It Anytime Soon

Going into E3 2019, there was some hype, rumors, and leaks suggesting a new Fable, possibly dubbed Fable 4, would be revealed at Microsoft’s press conference. This didn’t happen. That said, according to a new report from Eurogamer, a new Fable is indeed in development. It doesn’t sound like it will be called Fable 4, but it will be a big-budget Fable game, which sounds exciting. Unfortunately though, Eurogamer claims we won’t be seeing it anytime soon, as the game is still in the early development stage.

According to the outlet, Playground Games — the team behind Forza — is making the game, except it isn’t the team behind Forza. While Playground Games is developing the new Fable, it’s a brand-new team. As you may know, this lines up with previous reports about the project.

If this new report is accurate, then the new Fable will be a story and character-driven open-world action-RPG that Microsoft is pumping considerable resources into and will put a team of roughly 200 developers on.

As mentioned above, we’ve been hearing about a new Fable for years. It’s one of the industry’s worst kept secrets. Yet, years later, we have nothing, but it looks like that will finally change sometime in the near-ish future.

As you will know, just two years ago Microsoft shutdown the studio traditionally behind the series, Lionhead, and cancelled the game it was working on, Fable Legends, which was a free-to-play game with a focus on multiplayer that didn’t really look like classic Fable at all.

So, why does Microsoft want to return to the series and its root no less? Well, according to Eurogamer, it saw PlayStation’s Horizon: Zero Dawn and the success it had, and this, at least partially, rekindled its interest in the series.

That all said, take this with a grain of salt, like any unofficial report. However, a lot of this lines up with previous reports and rumors about the game, which is certainly in the pipeline at this point, and is likely a Xbox Scarlett title.

