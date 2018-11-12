Facebook Is Down And People Are Blaming Pokemon’s Detective Pikachu

We finally have our first look at the upcoming live-action Detective Pikachu movie and the Internet as a whole had a lot of surprised excitement for the new film. In a hilarious turn, however, Facebook crashed almost immediately following the reveal and social media fans are blaming the “very best” reveal as the culprit.

My face when the Pikachu movie trailer broke facebook #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/F9JuY8L4qB — Azn Mad Twatter (@AznMadTwatter) November 12, 2018

The Twitter-verse became a safe haven for those now that Facebook is temporarily down as their Internet shared their thoughts on who was truly to blame:

Videos by ComicBook.com

everyone: i need to get on facebook so i can make updated pikachu memes with these new detective pikachu stills. facebook: *crashes* everyone: pic.twitter.com/NKP43Jkkd2 — Kimberly Te (@Kooliokookie) November 12, 2018

1 billion threads about Detective Pikachu finally killed Facebook pic.twitter.com/LaPcUdkLSB — YES on Prop 111 warrior (@callmemrpibb) November 12, 2018

Toy Story 4 and Detective Pikachu dropped their trailers too close to one another. As a result, #Facebook has imploded. #ToyStory4 #Detective #Facebookdown pic.twitter.com/PTnA2xxdYC — Denise Caputo (@dmcaputo) November 12, 2018

Whoa, #Facebook is down? This sounds like case for Detective Pikachu! pic.twitter.com/c1K2vqA6Tz — Central Track (@Central_Track) November 12, 2018

Of course this isn’t the first time Facebook has gone down, but it is hilarious timing on its part. As for our first trailer, you can see the live-action goodness for yourself in the video above, as well as even more about what the upcoming film will have to offer right here.

As for the official synopsis of the live-action flick:

“The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”