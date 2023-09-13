Fae Farm Review: A Calming Farming Sim Made for Fantasy Fans

There is a saying about farming sims: for plenty of fans, it seems if you have played one such game then you've played them all. The genre has been around for decades, and Harvest Moon set the standard with its lovely graphics and various quests. The explosion of cozy sims has only made it harder for games in the genre to stand out though titles like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley stand out. Now, Fae Farm has launched with hopes to join those games' rank, but we're sad to say the fantastical title misses the mark.

Now don't get me wrong. Phoenix Lab put its noses to the ground while making Fae Farm. The charming game has everything you'd expect from a cozy farming sim. Players find their cute character washed up on a magical fairy island, and they're tasked with bringing it back to life. From fishing to farming and raising livestock, Fae Farm has all the essentials needed in a farming sim. The problem with Fae Farm isn't in the features it has but in what it lacks.

To be blunt, the appeal of Fae Farm for me was rooted in its fantasy lens. There are cute nods to magic as you can scour dungeon-lite areas with a magic wand, and you can craft magical furniture for yourself that gives you buffs in game. However, I wanted more from Fae Farm's fantasy world. As the main player, your character is not a fairy, and it takes quite some time to unlock any inherent magical boosts for yourself. Asides from scattered tools in the wild, Fae Farm didn't utilize its fantasy setting to its fullest, and that letdown was hard to face.

It almost must be said that Fae Farm doesn't reinvent the wheel when it comes to farming sims. Its mechanics are extraordinarily easy, so longtime players of sims may get bored. While its fantasy world is worth exploring thoroughly, there is little to keep fans coming back for more in terms of challenge. Even its quest routes are fairly straightforward, but for gamers who prefer mellow farming sims, Fae Farm fits the bill.

Though unambitious, Fae Farm is still a very enjoyable farming sim. It does miss the mark with its fantasy elements, but the game nails its core mission. Players are invited to revive a downtrodden world just like we've seen in previous sim legends. With a distinct art style in town, Fae Farm has a robust system in place for farming, gathering, and decorating. What its NPCs lack in variety is made up for in crop types. It is a solid investment for cozy sim fiends in need of a new time sink. But if you're looking for novel farming sim for your collection, Fae Farm is not the title you're looking for.

Rating: 3 out of 5

Want to know more about Fae Farm? The game is available now on the Nintendo Switch. Got questions about the fantasy farming simulator? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram.