Fall Guys Celebrates "Bean Day" on the Game's One-Year Anniversary

August 4th marks the one-year anniversary of Fall Guys' release on PlayStation 4 and PC, and to celebrate, developer Mediatonic is throwing a big "Bean Day" bash. During the festivities, players can get double crowns in the game. There is also a "magic birthday crown" available, which changes colors depending on the costume worn; it can be purchased for 10 kudos. There is also a birthday pattern available for the same price, featuring balloons, hats, streamers, and more. On Twitter, Mediatonic teased that it "tried to add it for free and it broke the game," but if that truly is the case, at least the crown and pattern are on the cheaper side!

A video showcasing the magic birthday crown and birthday pattern can be found embedded below.

I'm not saying we tried to add it for free and it broke the game... but... ONLY 10 💸 kudos for the magic birthday crown! (It changes colour with your costume!) ONLY 10 💸 kudos for the birthday pattern! Come join our #HappyBeanDay party! pic.twitter.com/HHXdRiLAJq — Fall Guys - #HappyBeanDay 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2021

Unsurprisingly, the Bean Day celebration has prompted a lot of birthday wishes for Fall Guys on social media. When the game launched, it quickly became a big success, attracting a lot of attention from streamers and brands interested in seeing costumes added to the game. The hype around Fall Guys has cooled off a bit over the last year, but the game still has a strong and faithful following.

It will be interesting to see what year two is like for Fall Guys! Versions for Xbox and Nintendo Switch are supposed to launch this year, but it's unclear if that's still the case. More versions of the game could lead to increased interest, so hopefully we'll see the game on these platforms sooner, rather than later!

Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on playing Fall Guys in honor of the game's anniversary? Are you still patiently waiting for the game to release on other platforms? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!