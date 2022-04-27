Fall Guys Makes a Big and Unexpected Change

✖

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has made an unexpected and big change to the battle royale title. Taking to Twitter, the official Fall Guys Twitter account relayed word that the team is "running a little experiment." More specifically, for the next couple of weeks, if you notice Main Show lobbies are smaller, it's because they are being reduced in size from 60 to 40. Why Mediatonic is doing this, we don't know. The tweet relaying the information doesn't say, but it presumably has something to do with a dwindling player base and queue times. Of course, this substantially increases every player's chances of winning, as lobbies are now one-third smaller.

All Mediatonic notes is that the change is temporary and will provide the team to "crunch some numbers" and "gather feedback." From the sounds of it, depending on the data and feedback, this could be a permanent change, but this isn't specified one way or another.

"We're running a little experiment," reads the tweet. "From today, Main Show will have 40-player lobbies instead of 60-player lobbies. This is temporary for the next few weeks, while we crunch some numbers and gather your feedback! Let us know what you think!"

How long "the next few weeks" is exactly, we don't know. From the sounds of it, this little test won't last any longer than a month, but "few" is vague and subjective enough that this can't be said definitively.

Fall Guys is available via PS4, PS5, and PC. It's also in development for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and mobile devices, but there's still no word of when these versions will release.

"Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of contestants together online in a wild dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains," reads an official blurb about the game. "Battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics as you stumble towards greatness. Leave your dignity at the door and prepare for hilarious failure in your quest to claim the crown!"