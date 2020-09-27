Fall Guys Adds New Crossover Costume for a Limited Time

✖

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic today revealed a new crossover costume for the popular video game GRIS from developer Nomada Studio. The new GRIS costume is available now in the Crown Store for a total of 10 Crowns, but if you are looking to pick it up, you will want to act fast as it would appear to be leaving the Crown Store on Tuesday, September 29th.

If you are somehow not familiar, Crowns are broadly earned by winning the final round in Fall Guys or through seasonal rewards, making them fairly rare. Gathering 10 of these together for a single purchase makes for a relatively expensive price, but the crossover costumes are obviously the cream of the crop in terms of available cosmetics. You can check out the new GRIS costume below:

Introducing G R I S Now available in Fall Guys for 10 👑's on PS4 and Steam! In collab with @nomadastudiobcn - The Developers of Gris! pic.twitter.com/9Z4HrtVoEr — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 27, 2020

Playing the super fun @FallGuysGame ? Now is time to spend your crowns! GRIS costume available on the store for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/0wVUrobApb — Nomada Studio - G R I S (@nomadastudiobcn) September 27, 2020

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and a mid-season update was recently released. Season 2 of the popular video game is set to launch in October. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. It is currently unclear whether it might show up on either of the next-gen consoles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

What do you think of Fall Guys so far? Are you looking forward to Season 2 next month? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!