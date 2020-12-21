Fall Guys' Ninja Costume Is Now Live

✖

A costume for Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is now available in Fall Guys. The costume is the first of four that will be added in the game as a result of the "Battle of the Brands" competition that developer Mediatonic held back in August. The contest offered brands the opportunity to be represented in the game with a costume, and the winner was decided by the greatest contribution to the SpecialEffect charity. Ninja, AimLab, G2 Esports, and Mr. Beast teamed-up for the highest bid, donating $1 million to the charity. Players can get both parts of the costume in the game's shop for one crown each.

The announcement from Mediatonic can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Surprise!@Ninja is now in the store and he only costs: 1 x 👑 Top

1 x 👑 Bottom So let's see some 100% Ninja lobbies 👀 ⭐️ We've also got a special show going live in 6 minutes of Ninja's favourite rounds! ⭐️ Where we falling guys??? pic.twitter.com/Yir0GX2PpG — Fall Guys ❄️ Season 3 Out Now! (@FallGuysGame) December 20, 2020

The costume is a fairly strong likeness, considering the constraints of the game! For those that have used Ninja's skin in Fortnite, there's a strong resemblance to the streamer's appearance in that particular game. At this time, no release date has been announced for the costumes based on the other three streamers, but Fall Guys players can likely expect to see them appear in the game sooner, rather than later.

The SpecialEffect charity is based in the U.K., but it helps gamers all around the world. The charity provides specialized peripherals and equipment to gamers with physical disabilities. As such, the contribution from Ninja, AimLab, G2 Esports, and Mr. Beast has gone to a very worthy cause! Mediatonic's contest drew a number of bids before the final entry was selected, including Rivals of Aether, which would have seen a Ranno costume in the game. Given the success of the first contest, perhaps Mediatonic will host another, in the future!

Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

