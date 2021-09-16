Fall Guys Announces New Crossover Skins

Fall Guys is collaborating with yet another game soon to add some new cosmetics for players to purchase from the Crown market. This time, Mediatonic’s latest crossover is with Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the new game from Ember Lab that’s not even out yet. The game’s scheduled to release on September 21st which is when Fall Guys players will be able to purchase their first cosmetics from the new game as well.

The crossover was revealed on Twitter in the post below that showed a preview of what the two new skin sets will look like. One of the sets is for Kena, the protagonist of the new game, and the other is for the Rot, the companions that join Kena on her journeys.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/FallGuysGame/status/1438473409202110464

As is the case with pretty much all of these premium crossover cosmetics, they’re pricier than some other options, so you’ll want to make sure got enough Crowns saved up for the full set or sets if you’re planning on getting both skins. The upper and lower halves of each cosmetic cost five Crowns each, so you’ll need a total of 20 Crowns to purchase everything. With the first set coming on September 21st and the second releasing on September 24th, that should give enough time to restock on Crowns between the releases so that you can afford both if you’re running low now.

If you haven’t been keeping any eye on the new Kena: Bridge of Spirits game, it’s a title planned for a release on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the PC via the Epic Games Store. The overview of it below courtesy of the PlayStation Store offers more details about just who Kena and the Rot are.

“Immerse yourself in a story-driven action-adventure set in a charming world rich with exploration and fast-paced combat,” a preview of the game read. “Play as Kena, a young Spirit Guide travelling to an abandoned village in search of the sacred mountain shrine. Find and grow a team of tiny spirits known as the Rot who maintain balance by decomposing dead and rotting elements. Enhance your companions’ abilities, create new ways to manipulate the environment and uncover the secrets of a forgotten community hidden in an overgrown forest where wandering spirits are trapped.”

The game was originally supposed to release in 2020 before it was delayed to 2021. It was delayed once more back in June when Ember Lab announced that it would miss its August release date, but it’s now due out in just a matter of days.