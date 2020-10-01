Fall Guys Reveals Brand New Season 2 Feature

✖

Fall Guys -- or more specifically the Fall Guys Twitter account -- has revealed a brand new feature coming to the game for Season 2. More specifically, today the game's Twitter account revealed that when Season 2 launches next week, it will come with a new feature dubbed "interface." Unfortunately, if you're looking for a gameplay-changing feature, this isn't it. However, if you're looking for more customization, then this may be exactly what you wanted.

As you can see in the video below, the new feature has been added to the customization section of the game, right next to "outfits" and "theatrics." Clicking it allows you to choose from a variety of banners and nicknames, all of which will be displayed on the victory screen. For now, the options are relatively limited, but the video notes there's obviously plans to expand upon these options, which includes adding special and limited-time nicknames, such as nicknames associated with special community events.

Below, you can check out the video and the new feature for yourself, courtesy of the Fall Guys Twitter account:

I thought I'd record a quick video to reveal a new feature that's coming in Season 2... Very spicy 🌶️ I'm super excited about this one 👌 pic.twitter.com/XI5IKYKQ9E — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 1, 2020

Fall Guys is available via the PS4 and the PC, and at the moment, Season 2 is scheduled to go live on October 6. As for when the game will come to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile, and other platforms, we still don't know. While leaks have revealed these ports are in the pipeline, it remains to be seen how far along in the pipeline they are.

"Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of contestants together online in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains," reads an official pitch of the game. "Battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics as you stumble towards greatness. Leave your dignity at the door and prepare for hilarious failure in your quest to claim the crown!"