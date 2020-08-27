First Fall Guys Season 2 Skins, Stages Revealed

Devolver Digital and Mediatonic debuted Season 2 of Fall Guys during Gamescom through a preview of what’s to come when the next season launches. Through that brief window into the seasonal plans, we were able to spot a bunch of new skins coming in Season 2 along with alternate game modes and some new twists on ones players are already familiar with. All of this will be wrapped into a medieval theme that’ll guide the flow of Season 2 when it releases in October. Fall Guys lead designer Joe Walsh helped introduce players to the second season of Fall Guys in the video above. After praising the plentiful artwork and other types of involvement from the community, Walsh confirmed the medieval theme for Season 2 before following with a montage of skins and rounds. If you’ve been around Fall Guys from the start and have grown familiar with the rounds, some of the levels shown off will look kind of familiar while others are completely new rounds to experience. The skins of course will be all new for Season 2 and feature different parts of the medieval world from knights to dragons to wizards. As we’ve seen from the current season through things like the pigeon or baseball skins, many of the skins will likely be released more than once with slight variations like different colors or other accessories. We see examples of that from the gameplay portions of the trailer where different colored outfits are seen running about. A few skins were featured prominently though to show what kinds of characters we’ll see in Season 2. We’ve broken those down below along with our first impressions of what the new rounds in Season 2 might be like. We don't know the official names of any of the skins or levels yet, so we'll have to wait for Mediatonic's full reveal to know what they're all called.

Castle Walls (Photo: Devolver Digital) This first level previewed for Fall Guys Season 2 shows off one of the new mechanics being introduced in October. Players will apparently be able to push more objects around like they already can in games like Rock ‘N’ Roll, but this time, your task is to push building block-like objects until you’ve got the right build to scale some castle walls. Waiting for you at the end of the trial is the tallest wall of all protected by swinging spike traps. prevnext

Medieval Race (Photo: Devolver Digital) Like a much more dangerous version of Hit Parade, this level looks like it’s most definitely going to be one of the races and is filled with all kinds of obstacles. Bladed pendulums and rotating spike rollers threaten to knock players off course, and the signature Fall Guys slime is back in different places to force players to change their pace. Waiting at the end are some drawbridges that will likely raise at different intervals like gates do in current levels. prevnext

Remixed Egg Scramble (Photo: Devolver Digital) Given that there are a bunch of eggs sitting in the center of the map, this level is probably a redone version of Egg Scramble. Bridges lead out to three different sections of the map with those bridges apparently able to rise and fall as well. It was shown in the trailer that players will have some more control over how these mechanisms work in Season 2, so perhaps players will be lowering these bridges themselves or raising them to inhibit other teams. prevnext

Remixed Hoopsie Daisy (Photo: Devolver Digital) Like the medieval version of Egg Scramble, this level looks like another round Fall Guys players will recognize. It appears to be a different take on Hoopsie Daisy where the hoops are strewn about different platforms, ramps, and bridges. We see players again in the trailer manipulating these mechanisms themselves to reach different hoops while they score points for their teams. prevnext

More Castle Walls (Photo: Devolver Digital) This final level previewed looks most similar to the first round we saw in the trailer. It again has walls that increase in height as you move through them with the tallest structures at the end. While there aren’t any blocks shown in the concept artwork for the level, the gameplay from the trailer shows more of the blocks from before littering the map. It looks like players will again have to maneuver the blocks to scale the walls, but aside from a few differences, it’s unclear how much this one sets itself apart from the other castle wall level. Perhaps one of them is intended for larger player pools while the other is a Finals round. prevnext

Wizard (Photo: Devolver Digital) One of the skins shown that the medieval theme wouldn’t be complete without is a wizard costume. You put on your robe and wizard hat, adorn the look with some facial hair and spectacles, and now you’re a magic-wielder fit for medieval races. prevnext

Witch (Photo: Devolver Digital) Accompanying the wizard look is what appears to be a Witch costume. The blue robes of the wizard are traded out for a black dress with a pointy hat complete with a skull and green hair, but those colors may be some of the ones players can change as different variations are released. prevnext

Viking (Photo: Devolver Digital) Slightly different from the other skins is one that appears to be a Viking. It’s got a winged helmet and an even bigger beard than the wizard complete with gold accessories. Whether it’ll be called a “Viking” or not remains to be seen, but it looks like a character who you’d see sitting around in a medieval dining hall which makes it fit well enough with the theme. prevnext

Valkyrie/Female Viking (Photo: Devolver Digital) Accompanying the Viking look is a skin that’s either a female spin on the costume or something similar like a Valkyrie. Any part of the skin looks like it’d be perfect to mix and match with other skins already in Fall Guys, but the complete look fits together just as well. prevnext

Knight (Photo: Devolver Digital) The medieval theme wouldn’t be complete without a knight, so it makes sense that we’d get one of these in Season 2. The trailer for the season actually showed the knight more than once in different color palates which confirms that we’ll be seeing different variations of the skins shown before throughout the season whether they’re earned through seasonal rewards, purchased with Kudos, or bought with Crowns. prevnext