Fall Guys Reveals New Season 2 Level Featuring Big Yeetus' "New Friend"

Fall Guys season 2 will feature a level with a new obstacle for players to contend with, and it looks like a more intimidating version of Big Yeetus. Big Yeetus was added in an update earlier this month, and it's an item capable of providing great help or harm to players. Where Big Yeetus looks similar to a giant hammer, this new addition looks closer to a giant rolling pin covered in nasty spikes. The item certainly looks menacing, but the developers at Mediatonic aren't really sure what to call it! The company has reached out via its Twitter account, giving fans the opportunity to provide a name for the new obstacle.

We used up the best possible name when we came up with Big Yeetus... Now we need your help to name Big Yeetus' new friend from Season 2 WHAT ARE THEY CALLED? pic.twitter.com/TQDqVkGN2a — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 23, 2020

While an official winner has yet to be crowned, a follow-up Tweet revealed some of the developer's favorite suggestions thus far. These include: Thicc Bonkus, Yeetinator, Sir Yeetalot, Stump Chunkman, Mince Meatus, Chonky Roll, and Long Rollus. Fall Guys season 2 is set to release next month, so it's likely that a pick will be made sometime soon. It will be interesting to see whether or not the developer gets a better recommendation from fans, or if one of these candidates will gain official status!

This is just the latest example of the many ways the official Fall Guys Twitter account has been engaging with the player community. From tormenting streamers, to raising money for charity, the Fall Guys Twitter account is a shining example of how the internet has given developers the opportunity to connect directly with players. The majority of official video game Twitter accounts tend to take themselves pretty seriously, but the Fall Guys account has managed to add to the game's charm in a significant way. Twitter has clearly had an impact on the overall popularity of the game!



Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

