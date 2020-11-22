Fall Guys Season 3 First Look Revealed

✖

As everyone likely knows by now, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout developer Mediatonic likes to have a bit of fun on social media with plenty of information about the popular video game coming from its very own Twitter account. As such, it should come as no surprise that the social media account for the video game recently gave shared a tease of a new level coming to Season 3. In effect, this is the first look at Season 3 for Fall Guys, and, well, it's something that really needs to be seen to be believed.

Based on this first screenshot, here's what we know about Fall Guys Season 3: it includes the colors pink and purple, it has curved objects, and it has objects with corners. You can check out the Season 3 first look for yourself below:

It's been a fun week taking over the Twitter account, but before we go... ...who wants to see a screenshot from a Season 3 level we tested yesterday? 👀 — Fall Guys | Oliver gone 🚫🌶️ | (@FallGuysGame) November 20, 2020

May I present to you your first glimpse of Fall Guys Season 3: pic.twitter.com/Ifpfx3lNy2 — Fall Guys | Oliver gone 🚫🌶️ | (@FallGuysGame) November 20, 2020

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and is in the midst of Season 2. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

