Fall Guys Season 4 Goes Live with New Creative Mode

Fall Guys Season 4: Creative Construction is live now with the release of a new update on Wednesday, and that means that the game has finally gotten a Creative mode where players can build their own custom rounds to play on themselves or to share with others. This feature functions similarly to Fortnite's Creative mode and like features in other games by allowing players to construct their own course with each course having a unique code attached to it. For those less interested in the Creative mode and more about the usual seasonal changes, Season 4 has new rounds to compete in as well as more challenges to complete.

Once you've updated Fall Guys and can see everything that Season 4 has to offer, you can check out the game's Creative mode by finding a wrench icon at the top of the main menu, Epic Games and Mediatonic explained this week in the notes for the update. By selecting that, you'll be able to build a Race Mode using different obstacles and structures. Race is the only mode that's available to build right now, but one would assume other options will be available later on.

Fall Guys Season 4: Creative Construction is out NOW!! 🛠️



Jump into Fall Guys Creative, pick up our brand new Fame Pass goodies, dress up as Hello Kitty and more 🌟 pic.twitter.com/HXDt0LqFZo — Fall Guys – Creative Construction (@FallGuysGame) May 10, 2023

After you've built a round up enough to the point that you're happy to let someone else try it, simply publish the mode to get a unique share code for it. Share that with others for them to try out your level, and if you want to play with friends, all you have to do is set up a custom game and then plug in your own share code. Mediatonic said it'll be selecting certain player-built levels to be featured in the Show Selector menu, so there's a chance your level could end up there, too, if Meditonic deems it fits the criteria for being picked.

"We love seeing creativity and out-of-the-box levels, but also traditional races, too, " Mediatonic said. "The Rounds we choose to feature will vary by playstyles, and often show a good degree of originality. Don't be afraid to take some creative risks! We also take into consideration player counts, difficulty, and theme and this varies depending on which Playlists are upcoming. We keep high-quality levels in a backlog, so don't worry if yours isn't featured immediately—it may be suited for a future Playlist!"

You can find the full patch notes for this week's update here with more info on the Creative mode found here.