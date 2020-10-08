Fall Guys Season 2 Leak Reveals Sonic the Hedgehog Costume

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has only just released Season 2 of the wildly popular video game for the PlayStation 4 and PC, but it would seem that leaks are only more prevalent around updates like this, and that includes what appears to be a new Sonic the Hedgehog skin that is set to appear in the title in the near future. While not officially announced as of yet, it certainly looks to be basically done and set to release soon.

The new costume, which you can check out below, is basically just the classic blue 'hog in all his bean-y glory. The spikes, the shoes, and the gloves are all present and accounted for. According to the leak, the new Sonic the Hedgehog skin will be added to the video game on October 14th for 10 Crowns total, 5 for the top and 5 for the bottom -- which is pretty typical for these sort of crossover skins.

Leaked Sonic Skin! (Thanks to @FallMix for the help) pic.twitter.com/MWXEqEwMBS — HYPEX - Fall Guys Leaks & News (@HypexFG) October 8, 2020

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and Season 2 of the popular video game is available as of today. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. It is currently unclear whether it might show up on either of the next-gen consoles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

